The issue of supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine is under consideration by American President Joe Biden, but no decision has been made. The White House is allowing future deliveries, but not in the near future, it said. briefing September 22, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I am not going to comment on existing publications. The President has previously said that ATACMS are not being ruled out. But I don’t have any new information about this,” she said.

In general terms, Jean-Pierre agreed to add that the bilateral meeting of the presidents [Украины Владимира] Zelensky and Biden demonstrated to the world the firm commitment of the United States to support Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre’s colleague from the Pentagon, department press secretary General Patrick Ryder, when asked about the timing of missile delivery, replied that he had “nothing to announce.”

“I’m not going to get ahead of myself with this announcement. What can you expect from the package [военной помощи Украине], is to increase the capabilities of air defense and artillery to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But as far as ATACMS is concerned, I simply have nothing to announce,” he said on briefing to the US Department of Defense.

On September 22, NBC News, citing three American officials and a representative of Congress, reported that Joe Biden had notified Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the imminent transfer of a small batch of ATACMS operational-tactical missiles. In turn, The Washington Post, noted that the United States is “close to a decision” on the transfer of ATACMS in cassette format.

A day earlier, on September 21, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new military aid package for Ukraine would not include ATACMS operational-tactical missiles. He noted that President Biden ultimately decided not to deliver ATACMS.

On the same day, Joe Biden, at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, said that Abrams tanks would be transferred to Kyiv next week. The first batch of tanks will consist of 10 vehicles.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.