The White House reiterated this Tuesday that the president Joe Biden has not been involved in any way in the judicial processes facing the former president donald trump (2017-2021), the day the first hearing for 37 federal charges against him is held.

“He has not been involved. The president has always been very, very clear. The Department of Justice is independent,” said the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierrein a press conference.

Jean-Pierre thus responded to a question from a journalist who asked him if he can categorically deny that Biden was involved or influenced any of the accusations against his predecessor.

The spokesperson’s statements came minutes after Trump will arrive at the Miami court where on Tuesday he pleaded not guilty to the 37 charges against him.

Jean-Pierre again refused to comment on the case and maintained the policy of the White House and the US government to “respect the Department of Justice”: “Let them do their job,” he said.

Trump attributes the accusation led by special counsel Jack Smith to a “great witch hunt” launched by Biden, and which responds to a campaign of “electoral interference”, as he reiterated today on his social network, Truth Social.

The former president pleaded not guilty. Supporters surround the court to support him.

Of the charges against him, 31 correspond to the crime classified as deliberate withholding of national defense information. The others are for conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding documents or records, “corruptly” hiding documents, concealing records in a federal investigation, conspiring to effect a concealment, and offering false testimony.

The most serious crimes imputed to Trump are punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 and the less serious with 5 years in prison and the same financial penalty.

The investigation, led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, began in 2022 as a result of a search carried out at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s house in Palm Beach (Florida), by FBI agents. They found more than 11,000 official documents, among which there were a hundred classified as secret or “top secret”.

