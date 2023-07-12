In the glossary of drugs that keep the United States in check there is an animal anesthetic, called xylazine, which this Tuesday was placed in the spotlight of the White House. The Joe Biden Administration launched a National Response Plan to deal with the deadly effects of a deadly substance when combined with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is responsible for two-thirds of the estimated 110,000 overdose deaths recorded. in 2022, a historical record. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Office for Drug Control Policy, last April designated the combination as an “emerging threat” to the public health of Americans.

The xylazine, known on the streets as tranq or the “zombie drug”, is the active principle of a veterinary drug, XylaMed, approved by the FDA (the drug agency) in 1972 for use as an analgesic and sedative for animals. Its use is not recommended for humans. Between 2020 and 2021, its presence in forensic examinations grew by 1,127% in the southern region of the United States, although, Gupta explained, it has already become a detected substance in almost all states by now.

According to the CDC (acronym for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the anesthetic was linked to 11% of overdose deaths last year. “We believed that fentanyl [causante de la crisis de estupefacientes más grave de la historia del país]It was dangerous, but the combination of the two is much more deadly,” Gupta said.

The plan presented this Tuesday, which does not include measures to tighten its veterinary marketing, plans to strengthen tests, data collection, prevention, attack on supply chains, tracking and treatment of xylazine. For Gupta, who asked Congress for funds for his crusade, it is essential to know its real implementation in the streets.

Dealers mix the two drugs together to make them cheaper to make and to extend the duration of the fentanyl high. The side effects of the animal anesthetic itself are frightening and include skin ulcers, wounds, and necrosis. In their worst manifestations they can lead to amputations. It can also cause respiratory arrest.

Not being an opioid, it also complicates treatments aimed at reversing fentanyl overdoses. There is a drug, Narcan, whose active principle is naloxone and it is highly effective in getting users out of the tunnel of death, but it loses its effects when the “zombie drug” enters the equation. In March, the FDA approved its sale without a prescription as an antidote.

Among other measures, the plan contemplates educating health professionals to treat withdrawal and addiction to xylazine, as well as the skin injuries it causes; tackling illegal imports from china and mexico and finding alternatives to naloxone that work on narq.

The agencies convened by the White House, which has set itself the goal of reducing xylazine-related deaths by 15% by 2025, have 60 days to present their proposals.

The United States’ relationship with fentanyl dates back to the 1990s, when pharmaceutical companies like Purdue flooded the market with pills called Oxycontin, which they marketed aggressively. When doctors stopped prescribing them to a legion of addicts, they fell into the arms of heroin. Fentanyl, a drug invented in the 1960s that revolutionized anesthesiology, entered the scene in the middle of the last decade.

The pandemic triggered its use. In 2020, overdose deaths grew by 20%, to 91,799 cases. In 2021, 106,699 were registered, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, 16% more. The following year they exceeded 110,000.

The issue has also become another front in the political war between Democrats and Republicans, whose most extremist members are demanding that Biden intervene militarily in Mexico to head off the drug groups that operate in the country, in a similar way to what was done with the Islamic State. The president, who will run again in 2024, has put the fight against synthetic drugs high on his list of priorities. It needs to appear to have a solution to the opioid crisis, as demonstrated by Tuesday’s event and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s convening of ministers from 84 countries last Friday to launch a global alliance and establish ways of collaboration to face it.