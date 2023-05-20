The White House said it did not aim to bring the conflict over Ukraine to the Third World War

The United States is monitoring Russia’s reaction to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Affairs, TASS.

The White House spokesman noted that Washington does not intend to allow the conflict over Ukraine to escalate to the Third World War. In this regard, the official pointed out that the United States does not support the strikes of Ukrainian troops on Russian territory.