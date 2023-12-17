On Sunday, the White House criticized statements by former US President Donald Trump in which he addressed immigrants.

Trump said, at a campaign rally on Saturday, that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The White House described the statements as “fascist, inflammatory rhetoric that represents a curse on American democracy.”

“Echoing the ugly rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to crack down on those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Trump, the most likely to win the Republican Party's nomination to run in the 2024 presidential elections, made his comment about immigration on Saturday at an election rally in Durham, New Hampshire, while criticizing what he portrays as uncontrolled immigration across the southern border of the United States.

The former president said, “From all over the world, they come to our country… from Africa, from Asia… from all over the world… they are flocking to our country.”

Trump used the same phrase in a post Saturday evening on his social media site, Truth Social, saying that illegal immigration specifically “poisons the blood of our country.”

In the White House's comment on Trump's statements, Bates stated that President Joe Biden believes that “our leaders have a responsibility to bring the country together around our shared values.”