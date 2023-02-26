The White House cannot give an unequivocal answer to the question of whether Washington will support Kyiv in the event of attempts to seize Crimea by force. On Sunday, February 26, he said in an interview CNN Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

He noted that the United States is providing assistance to Ukraine so that it can achieve success in the conflict and then use them at the negotiating table.

“We want to help Ukraine turn battlefield victories into diplomatic leverage. And that requires us to give them the military assistance they need,” Sullivan said.

He could not answer the question of whether Washington would continue to support Kyiv in the event of an attempt to attack Crimea.

“I cannot give a yes or no answer to the question of a hypothetical development of events,” a White House spokesman said.

Earlier, on February 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian forces were ready morally and technically to seize Crimea.

In the same month, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel, said that Washington would not help Kiev in a possible seizure of Crimea and nothing more should be expected even after Biden’s meeting with Zelensky in Kiev. In addition, he did not rule out that soon the packages of military assistance to Ukraine could be completely revised due to the aggravation of the situation in Taiwan.

Moscow, in turn, emphasized that Crimea, like the Donbass, is a subject of the Russian Federation and the security of the region is reliably ensured.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers Crimea its territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”