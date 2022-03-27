Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned on Sunday that “personal insults to Vladimir Putin narrow the window of opportunity for the development of relations between Moscow and Washington.” He said it in reference to the words that the American president, Joe Biden, pronounced on Saturday in Poland, during a meeting with Ukrainian refugees, in which he characterized his Russian counterpart as a “butcher” and pointed out that he should not “stay in the can”. Peskov points out in his reply that “it is not up to Biden to decide who should lead Russia but to its inhabitants. A leader of state must know how to contain himself.

The dialectical relationship between the two world powers is in a critical phase and could erode the scant remnants of bilateral ties that remain after a long month of war. In fact, Biden’s demonstrations were not contemplated in his original speech and generated alarm in the White House, whose Secretary of State had to go out in public to qualify them. The senior official explained that there was no hidden meaning and that Washington is also not in the line of promoting “regime change” in Moscow. Blinken, visiting Israel, where he has attended a summit with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, clarified that the US president simply wanted to say that Putin “cannot be empowered to wage war or participate in aggression against Ukraine or any other place”.

The fear that the head of the Kremlin would be offended by his counterpart’s speech and act accordingly, considering it a threat to his permanence in office, also mobilized French President Emmanuel Macron, also the EU’s rotating head, on Sunday. “I would not use those words,” said the French leader, who said that he would like to see a negotiated solution to the crisis in Ukraine, which is why France “has chosen not to intervene by military means.” Macron warned that he would not like to see the possibility of organizing a large humanitarian mission in Mariupol, the city devastated by the bombings where tens of thousands of citizens lack food, water, medicine and shelter clouded with controversies like this one, and from which this Sunday Some 4,000 residents were able to escape through a security corridor. He has spoken in person with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the feasibility of the evacuation and hopes to do the same with Vladimir Putin earlier this week in order to get his consent. Macron recommended to Biden and the Russian government that they refrain from fueling the armed conflict “neither with actions nor with words.”

An “unhappy man”



However, war creates barren ground for words. The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, weighed in on the controversy and stressed that it is “strange” to hear from the US president qualifiers such as “butcher”, “thug” or “war criminal” addressed to Putin when “on one occasion, speaking in the his country’s television, asked to bomb Yugoslavia, demanded to kill people.” For his part, the president of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin, declared in his Telegram account that “American citizens should be ashamed of his president. Maybe he is sick. It would be right for Biden to undergo a medical exam. He is an unhappy man ». In Volodin’s opinion, “we can be proud of our president. He deserves respect. Neither Yeltsin nor Gorbachev received such epithets from a US president.”

If the encounters and disagreements between the two presidents are reviewed, the heavy caliber declarations are not new. On March 17, 2021, Biden responded in the affirmative to an ABC News reporter’s question about whether he considered the Russian leader a “murderer.” On the 16th, she reiterated that Putin is a “war criminal” for the deaths of civilians in Ukraine due to bombings and attacks by Russian troops. Peskov then responded with the reminder that “it was the United States that first used nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.”

In any case, what most worries the international community is not so much the dialectical turbidity, but the persistent fighting and the growing fear that the war will last “a long time”, as the American leader warned this Saturday in Warsaw. The bombing continued yesterday in several cities, Russia again chose military targets such as missile fuel depots and the siege tightened on the Ukrainian forces in Donbas, as its General Staff announced at the end of last week that it would do.

But, despite the fact that the war does not stop for a moment, Moscow and kyiv have proposed to continue the talks to find a way out of the conflict. According to the representative of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arajamía, the decision was made on Saturday to hold the next round of face-to-face contacts in Turkey between today and Wednesday. Such information was corroborated by the head of the Russian delegation. Vladimir Medinsky. During the past week, the negotiations took place via videoconference, although without any tangible results, which led several Western analysts to believe that they had stalled. It appears that the two representations will once again sit across from each other with little or no change in their demands. The country’s president himself, Volodymyr Zelensky, made it clear yesterday to a group of Russian journalists that fundamental discussions, such as the future of the country and Donbas, will only be dealt with in person with Putin.

Lugansk proposes to hold a referendum in the “near future”

The head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pásechnik, assured yesterday that “in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, in which the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on the incorporation into the Russian Federation. For some reason, I’m sure this is going to happen.” Local sources spoke yesterday of the possibility that the referendum will be held next Sunday, which would mean that by then his troops would have completed the seizure of all the territory of Lugansk that has until now remained under the control of kyiv. For the time being, the leaders of the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic, who have also spoken out repeatedly in favor of a referendum to integrate the enclave into Russia, remain silent, as their soldiers still have more than 40% to conquer. of the region, including devastated Mariupol. The scheme of holding popular consultations so that the annexation by Russia can be presented as an expression of the will of its inhabitants began in Crimea in March 2014. It was a consultation carried out at gunpoint, with the peninsula completely occupied by the Russian Army. In the case of Lugansk, the kyiv government claims that it would lack a “legal basis” and would not be recognized by the international community. Nor does Moscow believe that it is the “right time” for a consultation.