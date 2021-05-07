White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that US special services are continuing to investigate the so-called “energy attacks” or “Havana syndrome” against US government officials. On Friday, May 7, the newspaper reports. The sun…

According to Psaki, the administration of US President Joe Biden takes information about the “energy attacks” “very seriously.” She did not name the exact number of incidents with a similar syndrome, but nevertheless said that all cases of attacks occurred “abroad.”

In the material of a two-year-old publication The guardian it is reported that according to medical reportcommissioned by the US government, employees of the US embassy in Havana suffered head injuries as a result of the use of some “secret weapon” in the form of ambient noise in homes and hotels, but neurologists and other brain specialists in the United States, Great Britain and Germany have disputed these claims …

The authors of the study who evaluated the affected diplomats misinterpreted the test results and overlooked common frustrations that could make US officials feel sick, according to experts who reviewed the study. The American study also rejects a psychological explanation for the corresponding symptom.

Doctors from the University of Pennsylvania, the authors of the report, actively defended their research, but the publication’s experts insisted on their criticism.

Earlier, on April 30, Politico, citing sources, announced the start of an investigation by the US intelligence services of “energy attacks” on American officials in Miami. On April 22, Politico, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon suspected Russia of attacks by American troops using “energy attacks.”