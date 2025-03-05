The White House confirms that Trump is reconsidering the suspension of the aid to kyiv and the rare earth agreement

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said last night before the Congress that he “appreciated” that Volodimir Zelenski would have raised before his “leadership” in the negotiations with Russia to end the war. The Ukrainian president made his resignation in X shortly after Washington freezed kyiv military aid. Now, the White House has assured that Trump is analyzing the suspension of aid and the exploitation agreement on rare earths. The announcement comes in parallel to the increase in pressure on Ukraine with the blackout of the collaboration of American intelligence.

Trump reduces the tone with Zelenski after the assignments of the Ukrainian: “He says he is ready for peace, wouldn’t it be wonderful?”

“I think what the National Security Council told me about it was … that they are reconsidering financing for Ukraine, the pause in financing,” said White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, who has assured that “it is a break to review the trust [en Zelenski]” Washington seems to want to further squeeze Zelenski, who has already announced that he is willing to sign the rare earth agreement “how Trump agrees” and sitting down to negotiate under his arbitration, biased in favor of Moscow.

A couple of hours before, the White House National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, said in Fox some words similar to those of Leavitt: “I think we can specify and advance these negotiations and, in fact, we can put some trusted measures on the table, the president will study thoroughly [la posibilidad] to raise this pause. ”

Washington seeks a sign that kyiv is completely willing to subjugate the dictates of the US president.

“[Trump] He wants to see the end of this war, and I think that President Zelenski’s message, which he also shared in X, is a positive sign in the right direction, ”said Leavitt, indicating the path that kyiv must follow if he wants to reactivate the US flow of help. A support that, implicitly, means that Ukraine ends up renouncing Washington to commit to security guarantees to the country for a future Russian aggression.

In his meeting with Trump, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, insisted that peace “should not mean the surrender of Ukraine.” However, the screams against Zelenski in the Oval Office confirmed that diplomatic efforts used little to soften the tycoon.

The cooperation of American intelligence has been essential for the Ukrainian army to have identify and attack Russian military objectives. If the perspectives were already aciagas for the Ukrainians without the arms supply, they are even more with the cessation of intelligence. In principle, as Fox explained on Wednesday, the director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, the intelligence blackout for Ukraine occurred at the same time as the freezing of arms shipments. That is, Monday. But it was not until Wednesday when the Trump administration has decided to make it public.

Even so, Ratcliffe has also said that he foresees that both suspensions end up raising: “I think, on the military front and on the intelligence front, the pause will disappear, and I think we will work side by side with Ukraine, since we must make the aggression that there are, but also to take the world to a better place, so that these peace negotiations move forward.”

For his part, Zelenski said Wednesday that “Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz have spoken.” Yermak is the head of the Ukrainian President’s office and has also confirmed the call with the US National Security Advisor. “I had a telephone conversation with the national security advisor of the president of the United States, Mike Waltz. We discuss the next steps towards a fair and lasting peace ”, He has written this Wednesday morning in X. Zelenski believes that it is “a positive movement” and hopes to see “the first results next week.”

Last night at Congress, Trump also said he was ready to sign the agreement on minerals with Ukraine and considered that he was now ready for peace. After Zelenski, vilified, left the White House without signing the pact, the US president accused him of not being “ready for peace”, although he could return when he was. The gift message on Tuesday, giving in to Trump’s demands and also appealing to his ego with incisions about facts that he had shaved during the discussion, it seems that it was enough to soften the president.

While Washington plays the Baza of kyiv’s dependence on military and intelligence aid, European partners are moving quickly to accelerate the expense in defense and to maintain support for Ukraine.

The shouts of Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, to Zelenski in the Oval Office marked the prelude to a scenario that has been confirmed with the suspension of military aid: the United States is no longer the ally that had been since the end of World War II and Europe now must defend itself alone; Washington will not hesitate to press Ukraine in negotiations where he is already a disadvantage against Moscow; And Trump wants to approach Putin to move him away from China and isolate her, even if that means dismantling the current world order.

