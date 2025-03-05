The spokeswoman of the White HouseKaroline Leavitt, confirmed Wednesday that the presidential envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, maintains Direct conversations with representatives of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) In reference to Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip and what could be a broader agreement to end war, according to US media.

Asked at a press conference about information in the media that pointed to this possibility, Leavitt has reported that Witkoff “has the authority to talk to anyone” and added that even Israel has been consulted on the matter. “Dialogue and conversations with people around the world to do what is better for the American people is something that the president believes. It is an effort in good faith to do what is correct for citizens,” he added.

As the BBC“There were two direct meetings” between Hamas and the American head, “preceded by several communications.” For its part, the authorities of Israel They have reported that they have recently moved to the American part “Your position” about these “direct conversations” With Hamas, whose attacks triggered the current regional war.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Hamas has recognized the “change in American political discoursewhich differs from the previous administrations “and that marks a tendency to” find a global agreement in the region, “according to Filastinrelated to the group. “We welcome any change in thought From the US administration and call to take serious measures in the deal with Hamas, “added the aforementioned source, which reiterates its willingness to initiate the second phase of the agreement with Israel.

Hamas launched on October 7, 2023 an unprecedented attack against Israel that resulted in about 1,200 dead and about 240 hostages. The Israeli army responded with a bloody offensive in the Gaza Strip that currently leaves more than 48,400 dead. The parties reached an agreement in mid -January for a high fire that in its first phase included the exchange of 33 hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. At the end of this first phase, negotiations for the second stage seem stagnant.