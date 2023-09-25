Kirby confirmed the arrival of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The first group of Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine. This was confirmed by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports RIA News.

The number of arriving equipment is not specified. According to a White House spokesman, new deliveries of American vehicles are planned for the coming weeks.

Earlier, sources from The New York Times reported that the first batch of Abrams was delivered to Ukraine on Saturday, September 23. It was sent several months earlier than planned, and the armored vehicles themselves had already “entered the troops and managed to take part in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.”

Prior to this, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that for reasons of operational security he did not have the right to specify exactly where the equipment would be delivered. In total, the United States promised to transfer to Ukraine a battalion set of Abrams tanks consisting of 31 units.