The United States continues to oppose Ukraine’s attacks on Russian territory, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, June 13, during a briefing.

At the same time, she evaded answering the question about undermining the Nord Streams. The press secretary advised to address this issue to the CIA.

“Weapons should be used within Ukraine, and not in Russia, of course. We made this very clear. As for the pipeline, I just can’t talk about it, ”Karine Jean-Pierre quotes TASS.

On June 5, a message was leaked to The Grayzone online publication, according to which a diving boot used by the US Navy was found at one of the sites of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

On June 1, it was reported that one of the perpetrators of the Nord Stream terrorist attack could be a 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier. Before that, on May 26, they wrote that German investigators had more and more grounds pointing to Ukraine’s involvement in the explosions.

Leaks in gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. After that, traces of explosives were found at the crash site.

In May 2023, drones attacked several buildings in Moscow and the Moscow region, causing minor damage to several houses. None of the residents were seriously injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist activity of the Kyiv regime, indicating that he was concerned about attempts to provoke a response from Russia.

The US authorities then said that they did not support Ukraine’s attacks “inside Russia”. Karine Jean-Pierre then added that the United States is only focused on providing Ukraine with military equipment and training military personnel.

The special military operation to protect Donbass continues. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 by Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.