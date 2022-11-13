The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the center of the Turkish capital, Istanbul. On November 13, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a corresponding statement.

“The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Turkey. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured and our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO ally Turkey in the fight against terrorism. statement Washington.

Earlier that day, condolences to Turkey in connection with the incident were expressed at the Russian embassy in Ankara. The diplomatic mission wished recovery to the victims and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

The explosion took place on Istiklal pedestrian street, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots. The Turkish authorities called the incident a terrorist attack. According to the preliminary version, it was committed by a woman who activated the bomb.

The photo of the suspect was shown by the Turkish ODA TV channel. The picture shows the suspect wearing a black hijab, dark clothes and khaki pants. According to the channel, she could have left a package with a bomb on the street.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. A group of five prosecutors has been appointed to investigate the incident.

Police are currently questioning witnesses and examining surveillance footage.

According to the latest data, as a result of the tragedy, six people died, another 81 were injured. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties among the Russians.