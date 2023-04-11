What is the White House comment?

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said:

There are no indications that Egypt is providing Russia with lethal weapons.

We have longstanding defense relations with Egypt and it remains a security partner in the region.

The US military has longstanding defense relations with Egypt, which has helped play a useful role with regard to some of the negotiations that have been taking place in the region.

Russia and Egypt deny

said the spokesperson Russian presidency Dmitry Peskov:

Recent Western media reports that Egypt She conspired to secretly supply missiles to Russia sounds like just another lie.

For his part, said a spokesman for the Ministry Egyptian Foreign Ahmed Abu Zeid told the Washington Post:

Egypt’s position from the outset was based on not participating in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and maintaining an equal distance between the two sides .

We continue to urge the parties to cease hostilities and to reach a political solution through negotiations.

The Washington Post said that leaked US documents showed that Egypt In February, I planned to supply Russia with 40,000 missiles.

And yesterday Monday, she said The US Department of Defense, in a conference call, said that some of the leaked documents have been “modified,” calling on journalists to deal with caution with the information they share about these documents.