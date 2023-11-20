Reuters quoted Kirby as saying, “I am not aware of any specific efforts to address our concerns regarding his statements regarding the way his companies provide support to our national security system.”

Earlier last week, the White House condemned the “hateful promotion” of anti-Semitism by Elon Musk, owner of the “X” platform (formerly Twitter).

In response to a post by Musk in which he adopted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, White House spokesman Andrew Bates considered it “unacceptable” to repeat a “heinous lie” in this way.

Condemn in the strongest terms

He added, “We condemn in the strongest terms this hateful promotion of anti-Semitism and racial hatred, which contradicts our basic values ​​as Americans,” adding, “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hatred, and a duty not to remain silent about anyone who attacks the dignity of his American citizens and undermines the safety of our communities.”

The White House’s comment comes in response to Musk’s response to an anti-Semitic post on the “X” platform by saying, “I told the actual truth.”

The White House and American media considered that the original publication referred to an old conspiracy theory about the existence of a secret plan by Jews to bring irregular immigrants to the United States to weaken the dominance of the white majority.

One of the people who circulated this theory was the perpetrator of a shooting attack in a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2011, which led to the death of 18 people.

Mass exit

Meanwhile, the “X” platform is facing a mass exit of many major advertisers after a post by its owner, Elon Musk, in which he adopted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory and sparked widespread criticism.

The non-profit organization Media Matters said that Apple, Disney, Comcast, Lionsgate Entertainment, and Paramount Global are among the companies that will suspend their advertising on X.

A spokesperson for the film production and distribution company Lionsgate Entertainment said that the company “has suspended advertising on X due to Elon Musk’s recent anti-Semitic tweets.”

IBM announced on Thursday that it had stopped its ads on X due to a report that these ads were displayed next to pro-Nazi posts on the platform.