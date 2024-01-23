White House: Sweden's entry into NATO will strengthen the United States and the alliance itself

Sweden's entry into NATO will strengthen and make the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance itself more secure. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced this on social media. X.

He positively assessed the Turkish Parliament's approval of Sweden's application for admission to the bloc. “This was an important priority for the US President [Джо Байдена]”, Sullivan commented. He emphasized that Sweden is a strong and effective defense partner.

On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's application to join NATO by a simple majority. Now the corresponding decree will be submitted to Turkish President Recep Erdogan for signature.

Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO in 2022 amid the outbreak of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Helsinki officially became a member of the bloc in April 2023. Sweden has not yet joined the alliance, including due to disagreements with Turkey.