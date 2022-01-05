US officials have denied involvement in the riots in Kazakhstan. White House spokesman Jen Psaki made a comment. RIA News

According to her, Washington has nothing to do with the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan and denies such accusations against it. “The United States is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan, calling on the protesters to take peaceful action, and the authorities to restrain themselves,” the message says.

By the evening of January 5, representatives of the European Union reacted to the protests in Kazakhstan. The EU called on the parties to the conflict for a peaceful settlement of the situation through a comprehensive dialogue. “The European Union also calls on the authorities to respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest and proportionality in the use of force in protecting their legitimate security interests and to fulfill their international obligations,” the document says.

Earlier, the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence. “It is very important that all those involved in the current events show restraint,” said the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrick.