Kirby: following the results of the talks between Russia and China, the conflict in Ukraine is not expected to end soon

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby spoke about the outcome of the talks between Russia and China, which took place on Tuesday, March 21. Writes about it RIA News.

In his opinion, the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow did not give “great expectations that hostilities will end soon.”

Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, March 20. On the same day, he had an informal meeting with the President of Russia. After the meeting, the head of the People’s Republic of China stated that the Chinese side would continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Following the talks, the leaders of the countries signed two joint documents: a statement on plans for economic cooperation and a statement on plans to deepen partnership.

On March 20, the White House said that telephone conversations between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping were not yet scheduled, but the American leader would like the call to take place.