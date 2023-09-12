The White House called the investigation against Biden extreme politics

Republicans have not provided any evidence of US President Joe Biden’s guilt in the corruption case that faces impeachment. About this in X (formerly Twitter) wrote White House Oversight and Investigations Spokesperson, Special Assistant to the President Ian Sams.

He recalled that the Republicans have been investigating the American leader for nine months and have still not provided any evidence, as they themselves admitted. “He promised to hold a vote on impeachment, but now he has changed his mind because he does not have support. Extreme politics at its worst,” a White House spokesman wrote.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, called for a vote to launch an investigation into the impeachment of the American president. The White House, in turn, began to actively prepare for the possible start of an investigation.

The head of the House Oversight Committee of the US Congress, James Comer, said that a vote on impeachment of US President Joe Biden could take place as early as mid-September.