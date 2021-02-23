Washington intends to respond to the unfriendly steps attributed to Russia within a few weeks. So the press secretary of the White House, Jane Psaki, commented on the data of The Washington Post on the preparation of new sanctions against Moscow. TASS…

Psaki recalled that the US administration had previously announced that American intelligence was conducting a survey in the Russian direction in order to find out “how exactly the hacker attack took place, what the scale of damage and invasion is.” “But it will be weeks, not months, before we respond,” she said. The spokesman for the head of the US administration stressed that Washington “reserves the right to respond when and how we decide.”

Earlier, the Washington Post newspaper, citing sources, reported that the United States is developing new sanctions and a number of other serious measures against Russia against the backdrop of a large-scale cyber attack and the situation around Alexei Navalny. (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). According to the sources of the publication, these measures will be a “signal” that Moscow allegedly for a long time “used means in cyberspace to carry out a number of actions hostile to the interests of the United States and its allies.”