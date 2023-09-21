White House: Ukraine received from the United States everything it asked for for a counteroffensive

The White House said that Ukraine received from the United States everything it asked for to carry out a counteroffensive. This is reported by RIA News.

Earlier, the acting head of the Zaporozhye region, Evgeniy Balitsky, announced the possible start of the third wave of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive in September. “All the enemy’s plans are known, their movements are easy to predict,” he said.

In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev does not know whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to achieve a breakthrough in the counteroffensive this year.