The United States will continue to work based on the reality that the President of the Russian Federation is Vladimir Putin. This was stated during briefing on Monday, March 18, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan

“The reality is that Putin is the president of Russia, and we had to deal with this reality against the backdrop of everything [конфликта] in Ukraine. <…> And we will continue to work based on this reality,” Sullivan is quoted as saying. TASS.

On March 18, it became known that Putin, based on the results of processing 100% of the protocols, won the Russian presidential election with 87.28% of the votes.

The overall turnout in the Russian presidential elections was 74.22%, the turnout for remote electronic voting was 94%, noted Nikolai Bulaev, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, on March 17. The head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, called these figures a record in the modern history of the country. She also said that the commission meeting dedicated to the official summing up of the results of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 11:00.

Putin was congratulated on his victory by the leaders of the CIS countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and heads of other states. The King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in particular, announced his desire to strengthen cooperation with the Russian Federation during the new term of the Russian President. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed hope for joint work to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Also on March 18, German political scientist Harley Schlanger, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that Western leaders, observing the results of the presidential elections in Russia, may envy the popularity of Vladimir Putin, who won them, since in Europe few of the current heads of state voted for at least 40– 50% of voters.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation took place over three days – from March 15 to 17.