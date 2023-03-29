White House says it sees no sign of deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus

Washington has not yet observed evidence of the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council (NSC) of the White House. Writes about it TASS.

He commented on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. As Kirby clarified, the United States does not intend to go into hypothetical scenarios if such weapons are deployed.

According to a White House official, since the beginning of the Special Military Operation (SVO), Russia has been conducting “reckless and irresponsible” rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction. “We have not seen any movement from Putin in terms of the actions he promised to take,” he stressed.

Earlier, Putin promised that a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would be built by July 1.