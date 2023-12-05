The refusal of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to release young female hostages has disrupted the truce in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden announced this on December 5 during a speech at an event for his election campaign in Boston.

“I will be very clear: Hamas’ refusal to release the remaining young women derailed this deal and ended the pause in fighting,” Biden said, adding that the women were mostly between the ages of 20 and 39.

All hostages held by Hamas must be released immediately and the United States will not stop seeking their return to their families, Biden added.

In addition, the American leader accused Hamas militants of sexual violence against women and girls.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the same day that Hamas had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. In this regard, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.