White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commented on Biden’s statement about Russia’s “small invasion” of Ukraine. She stressed that by doing so, the head of the American state did not give Moscow a “green light” for this, reports TASS.

Thus, the representative of the administration answered the question of the leading TV channel CNN about how the statement of the head of state should be regarded.

“This absolutely does not reflect our intentions, and this is absolutely not the message that we, and first of all the president, tried to convey to the president. [России Владимира] Putin,” Psaki said.

As CNN previously reported, Biden opined that the West’s reaction could be different in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor sortie and we end up arguing about what to do and what not to do,” the US president said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there is no fundamental difference between a small-scale and a full-scale invasion. “You can’t be half invading or half aggressive. Aggression is either there or it is not,” he said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reminded the great powers that there are no minor aggressions and there are no small nations. “Just as there are no minor victims and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a great power,” he stressed.