A possible suspension of the US government (shutdown) due to lack of funding from October 1 could have a negative impact on assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the counter-offensive. White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced this to the TV channel on September 29. CNN.

“We have enough agreed but unspent funds for the coming weeks. But if we don’t receive funding, they (the Kyiv authorities – ed.) will not have the capabilities necessary for a counter-offensive at a critical moment,” he said.

However, another White House employee claims the opposite. Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget of the US Presidential Administration, said that in the event of a shutdown, Washington will continue to provide financial assistance to Kyiv from its reserves.

On September 23, the US government began preparing for a possible shutdown that could occur if lawmakers are unable to agree on a funding extension. If no resolution is reached, millions of government and military workers will not be paid, and federal programs – from some food safety inspections to child care funds – will come to an abrupt halt.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown of the US government. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.

Commenting on these events, American political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia that the suspension of the US government will lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, Biden has no way to avoid a shutdown – this process will happen automatically on October 1. However, as the Americanist noted, this will not lead to any immediate disaster for the American government.

On September 26, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on the American president to personally intervene in the situation with the impending shutdown due to the lack of general agreement on the adoption of the country’s temporary budget. He also noted that it would be very important to hold a meeting with Biden to prevent a government shutdown.