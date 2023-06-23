The United States considers the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington very successful. This was announced on June 23 by White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby.

“Modi has just completed a very successful state visit,” he told reporters at a briefing.

Kirby noted that US President Joe Biden and Modi confirmed that the US-India partnership is “deeper and broader than it has ever been.”

In addition, Biden and Modi advocated freedom of navigation in Southeast Asia.

The joint statement said that the parties declared their support for “free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous regions of the Indian and Pacific Oceans”, and also reaffirmed their respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

In turn, Biden himself called the talks with Modi productive. The American leader also added that during the visit, Indian companies announced investments worth more than $2 billion in the US economy.