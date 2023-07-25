White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said the United States wants to resume the grain deal

The United States is in favor of restoring the Black Sea grain initiative, despite Russia’s readiness to replace Ukrainian food supplies to the world market. about it during briefing said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

So she commented on the article by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was published on the Kremlin website on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

“I said very clearly <...> that Russia needs to return to the agreement that we had, to the grain deal. <...> We want to see it,” said the representative of the White House.

According to her, Washington will continue to call for the restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and gratuitous basis. His article “Russia and Africa: Joining Forces for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future” was published on 24 July.

The president also noted that none of the conditions of the grain deal regarding the withdrawal of Russian exports from sanctions and the supply of fertilizers to world markets had not been fulfilled.