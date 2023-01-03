The White House assured that it does not interfere in the election of the speaker of the US House of Representatives

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre assured that the US presidential administration is not going to interfere in any way in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress, which is currently taking place in the country. According to her, this issue should be dealt with exclusively by American legislators. TASS.

“We will not interfere and blame anyone. Let’s just let this process continue. And the president understands this, ”said the White House press secretary.

She added that US congressmen should decide this issue themselves.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the second attempt, in connection with which a new vote will be held. The favorite of the race, Republican Kevin McCarthy, again did not get the 218 votes necessary for victory. He lagged behind his rival, Democrat Hakim Jeffreys, but was ahead of fellow party member Jim Jordan.