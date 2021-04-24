The White House assessed the results of the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Duleep Singh, Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security of the United States, said this in an interview. Reuters…

Singh said that in adopting restrictive measures, Washington’s intention was to act proportionately and take a targeted approach. According to him, the sanctions were aimed at making Russia understand that the United States has the opportunity to inflict even more damage if Moscow continues its actions or begins an escalation. So far, the results of their introduction are quite close to what they expected in Washington, he summed up.

The deputy assistant to the president also noted that the sanctions are only part of a broader US strategy towards Russia. He stressed that Washington seeks to build more stable and predictable relations with Moscow.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of sanctions against the United States. Moscow will expel 10 American diplomats, take measures to end the hiring of Russian and third-country nationals to the US embassy or consulate general, and prohibit American diplomats from traveling outside their places of base.