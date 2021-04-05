White House spokesman Jen Psaki has assessed the damage from an incident at a Baltimore, Maryland factory that damaged 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, Washington did not rely on these doses of the drug. Psaki noted that authorities still expect to have enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire US population by the end of May.

Earlier it was reported that the US authorities will stop the production of a vaccine against the coronavirus of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca at the Emergent Biosolutions plant in Baltimore. The corresponding decision was made by the administration of the American President Joe Biden. The plant will continue to manufacture the drug by the American Johnson & Johnson, with the help of which the US wants to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the country.

The authorities made this decision after 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were spoiled due to the fact that employees of the American company’s plant in Baltimore made a mistake when mixing the components of the drugs of the two manufacturers. Because of the incident, the FDA is conducting an audit of the enterprise.