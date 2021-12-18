The White House considers some of the Russian proposals contained in the draft Treaty between Russia and the United States on security guarantees unacceptable. This opinion to the agency Bloomberg was disclosed by senior administration spokesman Joe Biden.

At the same time, according to an unnamed official, Washington considers some of the proposals to be useful. He clarified that the United States plans to respond to Russia’s proposals next week.

Earlier, another member of the American government said that the United States will organize consequences for Russia if diplomacy does not work on the issue of de-escalation in Ukraine. It also found some elements of security assurances unacceptable.

As we said, we are ready to discuss them, but there are some points in these documents that, as the Russian Federation knows, will be unacceptable. But there are other elements that we are ready to work with that deserve discussion. White House spokesman

Russian requirements

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with NATO on security guarantees. These include calls for the alliance not to view Moscow as an adversary, not pose a threat of military escalation, and to abandon NATO’s further eastward expansion.

As part of the security agreements, Russia also suggested that NATO member states abandon their plans for Ukraine. In particular, NATO must accept commitments precluding the inclusion of Kiev in the organization.

NATO also recommended maintaining a peaceful dialogue with Russia and taking joint action to prevent incidents on the high seas and in the air, primarily in the Baltic and Black Sea.

After the publication of the draft agreements on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Washington on December 18. According to him, the Russian side offered to hold a diplomatic meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Official Kiev response

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko, commenting on the draft agreements circulated by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that only NATO and the state itself have the right to decide the vector of further development of their relations.

Nikolenko noted that the issue of developing relations with other countries is an exclusively sovereign right of Ukraine, including when it comes to military cooperation. According to him, the main security problem in the Euro-Atlantic space at present is the “armed aggression of the Russian Federation” and “the current Russian escalation along the borders of Ukraine and in its occupied territories.”

It is precisely the curtailment of the escalation and the end of the international armed conflict unleashed by Russia that is the best guarantee of security on the continent. Oleg Nikolenko Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

EU reaction

The European Union reacted to the Russian draft agreement on security guarantees. Thus, the official representative of the foreign policy service of the association, Peter Stano, said that Russia should respect the right of sovereign states to freely determine their foreign and security policy, as well as make decisions on joining one or another alliance.

The EU representative stressed that the key principles for building European security were laid down in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris, which were signed by the Soviet Union, most of the countries of Europe, the United States and Canada in 1975 and 1990, respectively. According to him, on the basis of these agreements, the parties have developed a number of mechanisms to build confidence in the security sphere.