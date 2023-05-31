The United States does not have accurate information about those responsible for the drone attacks on Moscow and the Moscow region and is asked to contact the government of Ukraine on this issue. This was announced on Wednesday, May 31, by White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby.

“I am directing you to the Ukrainian government. We do not have accurate information that says who is responsible, ”he told reporters at a briefing.

At the same time, Kirby noted that Washington is conducting command and staff exercises with Kiev to prepare its military operations, but does not support attacks on Russian territory.

In addition, he added that the United States is not going to investigate what happened.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian Armed Forces had all the answers to all the questions about what happened. According to him, the West is supplying the Kyiv regime with more and more long-range weapons, while saying that it does not encourage strikes on Russian territory. Lavrov called these statements a lie.

On the morning of May 30, several buildings in Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to the Russian Defense Ministry, eight aircraft-type UAVs were involved in the attack. Three of them were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), five more were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft complex in the Moscow region.

The Kremlin regarded the incident as a response of the Kyiv regime to the effective strikes of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia on one of the Ukrainian decision-making centers. On the fact of the drone attack, a criminal case was initiated under the article “terrorism”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in turn, warned that the Russian side has the right to respond harshly to the terrorist attack.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.