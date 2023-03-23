The White House said that the United States does not supply Ukraine with ammunition with depleted uranium

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, in response to a question about whether the US is supplying depleted uranium munitions, noted that Washington does not. At the same time, he expressed confidence that this type of ammunition does not pose a radioactive threat, reports RIA News.

“We don’t normally disclose details about the munitions being sent, but we don’t supply depleted uranium munitions,” a US administration official said.

He also noted that, according to studies, such munitions are not radioactive, pointing out that they have been in use for several decades. Kirby explained that the advantage of depleted uranium projectiles is their high penetrating power. He expressed confidence that Russia is worried about the safety of its tanks, and offered to withdraw them from the territory of Ukraine so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not destroy them.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

Oleg Zheltonozhko, an expert in the field of radiation, chemical and biological safety, pointed out that the depleted uranium shells that Britain plans to transfer to Ukraine do not pose a threat at the storage stage, and after use they form radioactive dust.