The White House on Wednesday announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine, including air defense systems, ammunition and other defense equipment worth up to $300 million.

The Pentagon said the security assistance package represents the 39th withdrawal of equipment from the ministry’s stocks.

She explained that the package includes Patriot air defense batteries, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, ammunition for tanks, and a list of other equipment.

In total, the United States has allocated more than $38.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, including more than $37.6 billion since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022.