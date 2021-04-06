The White House announces a major breakthrough on Corona vaccines

Today, Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jane Psaki announced to Americans a major breakthrough in vaccines against the emerging corona virus.

Psaki said that a date for vaccination against Corona is expected for every adult in the United States, starting from the nineteenth of April.

The spokeswoman explained that US President Joe Biden will announce this at a press conference later today, adding that “This does not mean that you will get vaccinated on this day. But it does mean that you can enter the waiting list if you did not do this earlier.” .

She pointed out that the elimination of the graduation in giving vaccination according to priority is linked to the hope to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the country’s population.

Psaki stated that the US government still expects that, by the end of next May, a sufficient amount of Corona vaccines will be available for all adults.

The Corona vaccination campaign in the United States is moving forward. According to data released by the White House, the number of vaccine doses given since Biden took office on the twentieth of last January reached more than 150 million doses, while the total number of doses administered – including the weeks of the vaccination campaign that preceded Biden assuming office. To more than 167 million doses.

Biden had ordered states to give vaccinations to all adults no later than May 1.

It is noteworthy that many US states, including New York, for example, have already canceled the gradient in giving vaccinations according to priority groups. And announced the granting of vaccination dates, regardless of the White House announcement.