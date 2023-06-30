Kirby: Early stages of UAF counter-offensive fell short of expectations

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged that the early stages of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) counteroffensive fell short of expectations. About it informed CNN National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

At the same time, he stressed that Washington will continue to provide support to Kyiv in the form of military training, equipment and advice. A White House spokesman noted that the Armed Forces “have made some progress.” According to him, Kiev has recognized the fact that the promotion is not going as expected.