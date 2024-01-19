US forces launched new attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced this on January 19.

“This morning, US forces conducted three successful strikes in self-defense against Houthi targets in Yemen. This is the fourth time the US has taken preemptive action in the past week against Houthi missile launchers, who were prepared to strike in this case with anti-ship missiles,” he told reporters.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from November 2023 to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Ansar Allah government, said the US and UK would pay for the attack.

The sides continue to strike each other. Thus, on January 19, the military representative of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah, Yahya Saria, announced a missile attack on the American vessel Chem Ranger in the Gulf of Aden. Prior to this, on January 18, the Royal Navy Maritime Trade Coordination Center (UKMTO) reported an attack on a ship 85 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Al-Shihr.

In turn, Politburo member Muhammad al-Buheiti, in a conversation with Izvestia on January 19, said that for Ansar Allah, direct confrontation with the West is the best option. He also pointed out that the movement attacks US and British ships in the Red Sea, and the safety of shipping of other countries in the region is guaranteed.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen told Izvestia on January 18 that strikes on Yemen would lead to a further escalation of the Middle East conflict.