White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington allows the provision of auxiliary support to partners on the eastern flank of NATO in the situation around Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News.

According to her, the White House is in talks and consultations with European allies on this issue. The development of plans to strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance has been going on for several weeks, Psaki said. She also added that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby could provide details on Monday, January 24.

Earlier it became known about the possibility of the United States to move more troops to Eastern Europe. According to Reuters, additional contingents can be formed from units stationed in Western Europe.