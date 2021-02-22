The United States is open to diplomatic negotiations with Iran. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki on February 22 during a briefing broadcast on the page of the American administration in Twitter…

According to her, Washington is not ready to take any additional steps in fulfilling Tehran’s demands. Earlier, the US government has already signaled its readiness to negotiate with the Islamic Republic. “What we are ready to do is sit down and hold diplomatic negotiations,” Psaki said.

On February 21, White House Assistant for National Security Jake Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden was ready to negotiate with the Islamic Republic of Iran to limit the nuclear program.

On the eve it was reported that the Iranian authorities are considering the proposal of the European Union on negotiations between the parties to the nuclear deal and the United States.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the nuclear treaty with Tehran, after which it launched a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Iran, in fact, aimed at its economic strangulation. The treaty, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, was signed with Iran by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in 2015 to overcome the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear development.