White House spokesman Kirby announced the progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the counter-offensive

Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House National Security Council John Kirby spoke about the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the counteroffensive, reports RIA News.

“Ukraine continues its progress in the counteroffensive,” he said.

At the same time, the representative of the American administration did not specify what exactly the success of Ukrainian fighters at the front is expressed in. Kirby added that US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on September 21, intends to discuss the situation in Ukraine with him.

Earlier, former CIA agent Phil Giraldi admitted that Biden may decide to send American troops to Ukraine.