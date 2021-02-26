The United States is open to negotiations with Iran, but it does not intend to weaken the sanctions imposed on Tehran. This was reported on Friday, February 26, by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing aboard number one, in which journalists, along with President Joe Biden, fly to Texas. The audio recording of her speech was distributed by the White House press pool.

“The United States is open to diplomatic contacts and is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and hold consultations with our partners (in the format)“ five plus one ”(five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany – Ed.), As well as with Iran. We are not going to take steps to ease the sanctions (against Iran), “- quoted by Psaki TASS…

Earlier on Friday, Iran reported that the US military strike on Syria increases tensions in the region and reduces the likelihood of positive changes in relations between Tehran and Washington.

On the same day, the press secretary of the US President Jen Psaki said that the airstrikes in Syria were necessary to reduce the threat of further attacks. According to her, the decision to launch air strikes was discussed and “was aimed at de-escalating tension in the region.”

According to the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, the military aggression of the United States against the SAR leads to increased tension in the region and disruption of the outlined normalization of interaction between Washington and Iran in the framework of the nuclear deal.

On February 25, Reuters reported that the United States launched an airstrike against a facility in Syria that may belong to the Iranian military. Later, the information about the strike was confirmed by the Pentagon.

Several people were killed in the attack, according to The Washington Post. According to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the blow was dealt to the Shiite group, which earlier made sorties in Iraq, including against the interests of the United States.