US NSS spokesman: time is not on the side of Ukrainians in counteroffensive

In the counteroffensive, time is not on the side of the Ukrainians, but the United States has provided everything necessary for success. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, writes RIA News.

According to him, “time is not on the side of the Ukrainians” and the counteroffensive is moving too slowly. After all, autumn is ahead, and maneuvering, as well as using drones, will be more difficult.

“In the months leading up to the counter-offensive, we completed all the requests from the Ukrainian “buying list”. Everything they said they needed for the counteroffensive, they got,” Kirby said, adding that the United States intends to continue to support Ukraine and provide military assistance.

Earlier, the White House promised to continue supporting Ukraine despite the reluctance of ordinary Americans, a CNN poll showed. According to a TV channel poll, 55 percent of Americans believe that the US should not approve of the expansion of financial assistance to Kyiv.