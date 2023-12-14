Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar's days are numbered. A representative of the American administration stated this on Friday, December 15, during a telephone briefing dedicated to the trip of US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan to Israel, reports Daily Mail.

“As for Yahya Sinwar, the military leader of Hamas, I think we can say his days are numbered,” the official said.

He added that it doesn't matter how long it takes.

“38 Americans were killed on October 7, and he still holds a number of Americans hostage. Therefore, no matter how long it takes, justice will be done for Sinwar,” he emphasized.

Earlier, on December 14, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Ben-Dor said that the United States continues to give the green light to war in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian Hamas movement. He noted that Washington proceeds from the fact that any discussion of the future administrative structure in Gaza will be impossible without the elimination of Hamas.

Before this, on December 10, The Economist magazine, citing sources, said that the United States demanded that Israel complete the operation in the Gaza Strip by the beginning of next year. It is also reported that the American administration demands that Israel make more efforts to improve the lives of Palestinian civilians.

In turn, IDF official Anna Ukolova told Izvestia that the Israeli army does not set specific deadlines for completing assigned tasks during the ground operation in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.