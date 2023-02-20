White House says Biden in Warsaw to discuss containment of Russia and ‘send signal’ to Putin

The White House has announced the content of US President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw on February 21. It is noted that the head of the American state will discuss with the allies the containment of Russia and “send a signal” to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, reports RIA News.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the president’s speech will deliver messages that will resonate with the American people, allies and partners.

“I suspect that you will hear him send a message to Mr. Putin, as well as to the Russian people,” the official said.

On February 20, Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. According to The New York Times, the politician arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland. The American leader met with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pledged further support, including a new military aid package.