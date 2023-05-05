White House: China and Russia will benefit from the “chaos” after the announcement of default in the United States

The declaration of default in the US will play into the hands of China and Russia. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Office of Management and Budget of the White House, Shalanda Young, transmits newspaper The Washington Post.

“Countries like China and Russia will benefit from the ‘chaos’ that would result if the United States defaulted on its debt,” she said, adding that Moscow and Beijing would present this as proof that democracy was ineffective.

In February, the US Congressional Budget Office warned that the country could face default as early as July-September this year. The US administration called on lawmakers to quickly and without preconditions raise or suspend borrowing limits.