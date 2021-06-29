The search operations for 150 missing people in the rubble of the building that collapsed on June 24, in Miami-Dade County, entered their sixth day. The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will arrive in the disaster zone on Thursday, along with First Lady Jill Biden.

Although the possibility that rescue missions will find victims of the collapse of the building alive is increasingly remote, many families remain hopeful that their loved ones will be survivors of the catastrophe.

At a time when hundreds of family members endure a harrowing wait, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with them this Thursday during a visit to the area where the northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building collapsed, in Surfsie, in Miami-Dade County.

Along with the first lady, Jill Biden, the president will also meet with search and rescue teams.

“They want to thank the heroic emergency teams and all those who have worked tirelessly, and meet with the families who have been forced to go through this terrible tragedy to offer them comfort as the search efforts continue,” said Tuesday the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The partial collapse of the 12-story residential building leaves at least 11 people dead, after two more bodies were found on Monday; 150 are still missing. 136 people were found alive, according to county mayor Daniella Levine. Most of the victims are of Latin American origin, according to authorities.

“We have them dealing with the news that their loved ones may not make it out alive and they still hope against hope that they will … This is the kind of information that is unbearable for everyone,” Levine said.

The sixth day of search operations was marked by thunderstorms

The search and rescue efforts reached their sixth consecutive day on Tuesday amid an operation that has been classified by workers as “treacherous.”

Electrical storms hit the area in the last hours and more debris fell on the search area, forcing rescuers to delimit the space where they can excavate.

Teams from the United States and Israel work through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South residential condominium in Surfside, Florida, on June 29, 2021. Many people remain missing after the fatal collapse. © AP / Lynne Sladky

Faced with this scenario, they began to focus their efforts on the pile of rubble that is furthest from the structure, explained Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Rescuers are using brigades and heavy machinery as they work atop a hill of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remains of dozens of homes, as the building collapse left layer after layer of interlocking debris, frustrating efforts to reach it. to anyone who may have survived under some space.

Firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts work in rescue teams, using radar and sound devices.



People in front of a makeshift memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the Champlain Towers South residential condominium in Surfside, Florida, on June 29, 2021. © AP / Gerald Herbert

From outside a neighboring building, several family members watched the search teams excavate the site. Some hugged, others prayed. Authorities insisted it is still a search and rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after Thursday’s collapse.

“Some feel more hopeful, others less hopeful, because we don’t have definitive answers. We give them the facts. We take them to the site (…) They have seen the operation. Now they understand how it works and they are preparing for the news, in a different way. another, “Burkett added.

“Deciding on the transition from search and rescue work to a recovery operation is agonizing and can only be made by field workers,” said Joseph Barbera, a professor at George Washington University and co-author of a study that examined disasters in the United States. that some people survived under the rubble for long periods.

The causes of the disaster have not yet been confirmed by the authorities. The building, built in 1981, fell just days before the deadline for condo owners to start making hefty payments of more than $ 9 million in repairs that had been recommended nearly three years ago in a report warning on “major structural damage” that needed to be corrected.

With Reuters, AP and EFE