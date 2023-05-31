The US authorities do not encourage attacks by Kyiv on Russian territory and have secured assurances that the weapons supplied to Ukraine will not be used for this. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council John Kirby on May 31.

He also pointed out that Washington does not want to aggravate the Ukrainian conflict.

“We don’t want to encourage or condone attacks inside Russia because we don’t want the to escalate <…> as this will lead to much more suffering on the European continent,” he said on the air of the TV channel CNN.

According to Kirby, Washington received assurances from the Ukrainian side that Kyiv would not use the American weapons transferred to it for strikes inside Russia.

“But when it comes to them, it belongs to them,” he remarked.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the statements of Western leaders that they do not encourage strikes on Russian territory are lies. At the same time, the minister said that “one of the main puppeteers”, which is pushing the entire West towards more and more serious military support for Kyiv, is London.

Lavrov recalled how British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley argued that the British side does not encourage strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) know better how they want to ensure their territorial integrity.

Prior to this, on May 30, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that the United States, by publicly ignoring drone attacks on Moscow and the region, gives the Kyiv regime an indulgence to continue clashes with Russia.

On the morning of the same day, several drones attacked buildings in Moscow and the Moscow region. As a result, minor damage was recorded in the houses, none of the civilians were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist activity of the Kyiv regime, indicating that he was concerned about attempts to provoke a Russian response. The head of state noted that the air defense system (air defense) worked normally, satisfactorily, although there is still work to be done.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.