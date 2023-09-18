Next week, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden intends to raise the issue of making changes to the architecture of the UN Security Council. Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated this on September 17 in an interview with a British newspaper. The Telegraph.

“We are very clear that the time has come to evaluate the architecture of the UN Security Council,” a State Department spokesman said.

Also, Kirby noted that from the point of view of the American authorities, the UN Security Council should be “more inclusive and comprehensive.”

When asked by a journalist what exactly Washington sees as possible changes to the UN Security Council, Kirby replied that President Biden and the United States would support the inclusion of more members.

Earlier, on September 17, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had a conversation, during which they discussed the future of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Prior to this, on September 12, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia would not give up its veto power in the UN Security Council in order to continue to support the adoption of responsible and balanced decisions within the UN.