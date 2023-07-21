The White House organized this Thursday, July 20, a “Colombia Day”to commemorate the ties between the two countries and highlight the impact that the Colombian-American community has had in the United States.

The event, which lasted about three hours, was divided into two panels. One to talk about the bilateral relationship in which Juan González intervenedadviser for the western hemisphere in the Security Council, and the ambassador in WashingtonLuis Gilberto Murillo.

And the other dedicated to the economic opportunities and contributions of the diaspora of compatriots to US soil. Nearly 80 people attended, mostly from the state of Florida.

As is known, It is a state that has been favoring candidates from the Republican Party for several years and where Colombians have weight in state and national elections.

“It is very important and today we are honoring the Colombian community in the United States and the two governments came together to do this. It is a moment of pride and they noted how we have a group of very prominent Colombians and Colombians in this country and that makes us feel good because the community contributes, contributes and both governments notice it”, Murillo said at the exit of the event, which was closed to the press.

For her part, former state senator of Colombian origin Annette Taddeo told this newspaper that It was time to establish a day to celebrate the Colombian footprint in the United States given the magnitude and enormous contribution of the community.

“In Florida alone there are a million Colombians and almost two in the entire country. It is a vibrant and active community and just as the United States celebrates the day of Mexico and others, well, there must be a day for Colombians,” said Taddeo.

While the White House has organized events to commemorate Colombia’s independence in the past, these have been rather sporadic over the years.

“It is a fundamental event for us who represent Colombian-American businessmen and professionals. There is a thriving population that has had investments and work and that has managed to carve out a space that is politically relevant, since we have several popularly elected officials. And it is something that must be recognized, promoted and maximized”, said Ángela Camacho, president of the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Annette Taddeo became the first Democratic senator of Colombian origin in the United States. Photo: Ana Maria Jaramillo

Murillo, in his statements, took the opportunity to confirm that the United States had suspended the monitoring of illicit crops in the countrya decision that he said he shared, because from his perspective the drug issue must be handled from a holistic approach that includes variables that go beyond the count of cultivated hectares.

Thus, he said that the government of Gustavo Petro will continue to insist that the United States grant a DED, or Deferred Forced Departureto Colombians who are undocumented in this country, as well as other measures to expand legal access to legal migration to the United States

Precisely, this same Thursday a group of organizations carried out a mobilization on the grounds of the Capitol to request the DED for Colombians.

